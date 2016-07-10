BRIEF-Neofidelity to issue 5th 6th 7th series convertible bonds worth 15 bln won in total
* Says it will issue 5th 6th 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won respectively in proceeds for operations
July 10 Spain's Telefonica :
* Says has sold 361,794,559 shares, worth approximately 322 million euros, in China Unicom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.