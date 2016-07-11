July 11 Cegid Group SA :

* Announced on Friday the completion of the disposal of 37.6 pct of the share capital by Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I.

* Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I. dispose entire stake to a consortium composed of the U.S. investment fund Silver Lake and AltaOne Capital

* Consortium will file a mandatory tender offer with the AMF at a price of 61.00 euros ($67.36) per share (ex 2015 dividend) and 44.25 euros per redeemable warrant

* Board of directors unanimously gave a favourable opinion to the Mandatory Tender Offer

($1 = 0.9056 euros)