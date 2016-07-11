German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 PGS Software SA :
* Said on Saturday that it reported prelim. Q2 revenue of 17.3 million zlotys ($4.3 million), up 22 pct year on year
* Gained 6 new clients in Q2
($1 = 3.9944 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.