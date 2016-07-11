German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Vindico Group publ AB :
* Vindico DNA Systems AB signs cooperation agreement with SSF Stöldskyddsföreningen regarding anti-theft products with DNA - technology
* Contract period is for one year and will be automatically renewed with a notice period of three months
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.