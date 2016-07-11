July 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC):
* CFTC orders Golden Agri International PTE Ltd., an entity
that operates as a processor and trader of crude palm oil, which
it hedges with soybean oil futures contracts, to pay $150,000
for failing to report cash positions (failing to file CFTC Form
204 Reports as required by CFTC Regulation 19.01)
* CFTC order finds that Golden Agri held or controlled
soybean oil futures positions and, based on records provided by
Golden Agri, that were reportable and constituted bona fide
hedging positions
* "The CFTC Order requires Golden Agri to pay a $150,000
civil monetary penalty, to cease and desist from committing
further violations of CFTC Regulation 19.01, and to undertake to
adopt, maintain, and implement internal controls that are
reasonably designed to ensure that it complies fully with
Regulation 19.01."
* Golden Agri is a private limited company formed in
Singapore and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd. located in Indonesia, according to a notice
from the CFTC
* The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the
United States
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)