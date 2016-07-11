July 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC):

* CFTC on Monday issued an Order filing and settling charges against Agrocorp International Pte Ltd. for failing to file CFTC Form 304 Reports reporting its call cotton purchases and sales when it held or controlled at least one hundred (100) cotton futures positions

* The Order requires Agrocorp, a commodities trading and distribution company headquartered in Singapore, to pay a $150,000 civil monetary penalty and prohibits it from committing future violations of CFTC Regulation 19.02, as charged (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)