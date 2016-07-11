July 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC):
* CFTC on Monday issued an Order filing and settling charges
against Agrocorp International Pte Ltd. for failing to file CFTC
Form 304 Reports reporting its call cotton purchases and sales
when it held or controlled at least one hundred (100) cotton
futures positions
* The Order requires Agrocorp, a commodities trading and
distribution company headquartered in Singapore, to pay a
$150,000 civil monetary penalty and prohibits it from committing
future violations of CFTC Regulation 19.02, as charged
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)