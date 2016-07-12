PARIS, July 12 PSA Group's first-half
sales fell 0.2 percent, the French carmaker said on Tuesday,
citing difficulties in a "westernising" Chinese market that
obscured a buoyant performance at home in Europe.
The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said deliveries
declined to 1.54 million vehicles, falling behind domestic rival
Renault in January-June, as sales in China and
Southeast Asia slumped almost 20 percent.
"In China we're in the process of adapting to a
fast-changing market that is westernising and no longer in rapid
growth," the group's Europe chief Denis Martin told reporters on
a call.
Martin said the European auto market was likely to show a
slight second-half decline in the wake of Britain's referendum
June 23 vote to leave the European Union, while maintaining the
company's full-year forecast for a 4 percent market expansion.
