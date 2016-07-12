PARIS, July 12 PSA Group's first-half sales fell 0.2 percent, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, citing difficulties in a "westernising" Chinese market that obscured a buoyant performance at home in Europe.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said deliveries declined to 1.54 million vehicles, falling behind domestic rival Renault in January-June, as sales in China and Southeast Asia slumped almost 20 percent.

"In China we're in the process of adapting to a fast-changing market that is westernising and no longer in rapid growth," the group's Europe chief Denis Martin told reporters on a call.

Martin said the European auto market was likely to show a slight second-half decline in the wake of Britain's referendum June 23 vote to leave the European Union, while maintaining the company's full-year forecast for a 4 percent market expansion. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)