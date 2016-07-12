July 12Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed) :

* Said on Monday the regional court Lublin-Wschod has approved creditors' agreement adopted by the meeting of creditors on June 10, 2016 in the context of restructuring Biomed

