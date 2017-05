July 12 Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA :

* Said on Monday that on July 8 registered a capital increase of 110.6 million soles ($33.7 million) increasing the capital of the company to 182.1 million soles

* Says new shares will be distributed to shareholders through book-entry with registry date of Aug. 1 and delivery date Aug. 3

Source text: bit.ly/29KN5Au

($1 = 3.2800 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)