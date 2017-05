July 12 Mavshack publ AB :

* Says has secured license to Governor's Cup of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA)scheduled this July to September 2016 as well as license for whole 42nd Season of the PBA, which will cover October 2016 to until September 2017

* Says has also secured license for Philippine Super Liga (PSL), semi-professional volleyball league, for seasons covered this 2016 to 2017

