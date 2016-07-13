July 13 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Announced on Tuesday capital increase of about 4.4 million euros ($4.9 million)

* Capitali increase proposes 2,980,131 outstanding share at a nominal value of 0.04 euro

* Price of new shares is at 1.49 euros (14.49 pct discount compared with weighted average price per volume of the last three trading days) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

