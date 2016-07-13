BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Atari SA :
* Reported on Tuesday a FY current operating income of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) vs 0.2 million euros a year ago
* A FY net income of 0.3 million euros vs 1.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/29GudBl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017