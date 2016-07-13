BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar :
* Said on Tuesday that the club agrees to transfer Alex Nicolao Telles to FC Porto
* To receive 6.5 million euros ($7.18 million) net transfer fee for the player
($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement