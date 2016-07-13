July 13 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar :

* Said on Tuesday that the club agrees to transfer Alex Nicolao Telles to FC Porto

* To receive 6.5 million euros ($7.18 million) net transfer fee for the player

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)