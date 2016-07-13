BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk
* Completes issue of $750 million sukuk for five years with 3.251 percent profit rate Source: (http://bit.ly/2pUZ7d0) Further company coverage:
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Uk local pensions partnership says creates 1.2 billion stg property investment pool
* Uk local pensions partnership says mandates knight frank investment management for 850 million stg of the allocation, in uk commercial, residential property
* UK government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)