July 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sees 2016 revenue $22.0-$22.5 bln, non-gaap EPS $5.20-$5.40

* Sees 2017 revenue $25.2 bln (low estimate) or $26.2 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.00-$6.50

* Sees 2018 revenue $25.8 bln (low estimate) or $26.9 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.30-$6.90

* Sees 2019 revenue $26.7 bln (low estimate) or $27.8 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.90-$7.40

* Sees total synergies from Allergan deal after tax of $1.4 billion in 2019

* Says Actavis generics deal to contribute $1.9 billion to net income in 2017

* Says: Nothing holding up Allergan deal other than awaiting FTC clearance, which could come any day

* CEO: "We expect the closing of the Actavis generics deal at any time now"

* CFO: Financial estimates do not include possibility of 40 mg Copaxone competition