July 13 Airbus chief Bregier:

* says may not break even on A380 at 12 deliveries a year, but can reduce fixed costs by reorganising teams

* says profit or loss on A380 at 12 deliveries a year would not be material for airbus

* says decided to put on hold A380neo version for some years, can't count on it to get additional orders for now

* says may be able to lift production of a380 again in future as airport congestion grows

* says expects will get U.S. export licences needed for sale of jets to Iran soon

* says vast majority of suppliers are taking appropriate action to handle increases in production

* says Zodiac Aerospace on right track on business class seats for A350, but not for lavatories

* says more customers asking for earlier deliveries than asking for postponements

* says would not make sense for now to produce more than 60 single aisle jets a month

* says hopes Bombardier will no longer practise 'dumping' to win orders