BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* Said on Wednesday that its various units sold all the shares in Creativ Hotel Catarina, S.A, based on company valuation of 42.4 million euros ($47.09 million)
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.