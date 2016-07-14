BRIEF-Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
July 14 Koninklijke Vopak NV :
* Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Chevron to manage and operate Chevron's existing 509,000 cbm terminal in Panama
* Chevron continues to be the owner of the terminal
* Vopak operations are expected to commence in Q3 2016
* Key regulatory approvals for the phase I development of an independent 360,000 cbm oil terminal owned by Vopak has been obtained at Bahia Las Minas at the same location
* Propel Media reports financial results for the 1st quarter of 2017