July 14Expert System :
* Said on Wednesday that it set the price for additional
share issue at 1.8 euro per share
* The shares will be offered to existing shareholder at an
exchange ratio at 2 new shares for 19 shares held
* To issue up to 2.6 million ordinary shares for a maximum
total value of 4.7 million euros ($5.22 million)
* Subscription period if from July 18 til August 3
* To the new shares the co will attach for free warrants at
a ratio of one new warrant for one new share
* As a result the co will issue a maximum of 2.6 million
warrants "Warrant Expert System SpA 2016-2018", that will allow
to subscribe to one new share for every four warrants held in
future capital increase issues in 2017 and 2018
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
