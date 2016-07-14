July 14 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a framework agreement with Centralny Osrodek Informatyki (COI)

* Under the agreement, it will provide IT human resources to COI over 24 months or until the value of orders under the agreement reaches 11.9 million zlotys ($3.0 million) net

