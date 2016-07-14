LONDON, July 14 MSCI'S all-country world stocks index rose on Thursday to its highest level since early last December as share markets rose in Europe and Asia.

The index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, rose as high as 410.43 points, touching its highest since Dec. 2, 2015 and surpassing 2016's previous peak hit on June 8. It was last at 410.35, up 0.25 percent on the day. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Marc Jones)