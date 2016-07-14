July 14 Coach Inc :
* Coach, Inc. appoints Wendy Kahn as Chief Executive Officer
and Brand President of Stuart Weitzman
* Coach Inc says Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, brand's
current Chief Executive Officer
* Coach Inc - Kahn joins Coach from Valentino Fashion Group
S.P.A., where she currently holds position of CEO of Valentino,
USA and V.F.G., USA & Canada
* Coach Inc says Wayne Kulkin will become a consultant to
Coach Inc
