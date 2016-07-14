BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announces strategic plan for 2 anchor tenant store closures
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
July 14 Banco do Estado do Para SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board had approved payment of own capital interest for Q2 2016 in the total amount of 12.9 million Brazilian reais ($4.0 million), corresponding to 1.3497 real gross per share
* Payment is on July 29
* Record date is July 18
Source text: bit.ly/29LelNw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2650 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.