* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Omnia Holdings :
* Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire Nordex Explosives
* Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of nordex explosives limited for c$0.20 in cash per share
* Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name of BME
* "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex which were unsuccessful"
* Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and made from cash on hand
* While offer will be made without support of board of Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction with Nordex
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing