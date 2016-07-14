BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Simulations Plus Inc :
* Simulations plus reports third quarter FY2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly net revenues increased 1.2 pct to $6.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage: