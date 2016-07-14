BRIEF-Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 mln
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
July 14 Conyers Park Acquisition Corp
* Announces pricing of $375 million initial public offering
* The units will be listed on nasdaq capital market and trade under ticker symbol "cpaau" beginning july 15, 2016
* Says priced its initial public offering of 37.5 million units at $10.00 per unit
Source text for Eikon: )
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rbiHU7) Further company coverage: