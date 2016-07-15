July 15 (Reuters) -
* French jewellery retail chain Thom Europe has agreed to
acquire Italian jewellery chain Stroili from a consortium led by
Investindustrial and L. Catterton (formerly L Capital)
* Stroili's shareholders also include 21 Investimenti, Ergon
Capital, Wise, and Neuberger Berman
* THOM Europe is owned by Bridgepoint, Apax Partners,
Altamir, Management and Qualium Investissement
* The two companies will form the largest European jewellery
retailer and the first multi-country platform in the affordable
jewellery market
* The combined entity will have approximately 940 points of
sale in shopping malls and city centers and will employ more
than 4,600 people under its five leading store chains
* The transaction will be fully financed with a combination
of equity and debt
* Goldman Sachs International, Crédit Suisse International
and Société Générale have provided committed debt financing to
support the transaction
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)