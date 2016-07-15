UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 Provecta IT :
* Reported on Thursday that following the company's capital increase, Advantum 1 Sp. z o.o has its stake in Provecta IT decreased to 8.45 pct from 84.57 pct
* The vice chairman of supervisory board, Andrzej Kurek, acquires 7.5 pct in the company
* A member of the supervisory board Piotr Bolesta acquires 13 pct stake in the company
* Micha Kurek acquires 14.4 pct in the company
* Anna Kurek acquires 14.4 pct in the company
* Micha Pietrzykowski acquires 6.3 pct in the company
* Rafa Twarowski acquires 9.3 pct in the company
* Holender Venture B.V. acquires 6 pct in the company
* For Your Solutions B.V. acquires 6 pct in the company
* Andrzej Kurek, Piotr Bolesta, Micha Kurek, Anna Kurek, Micha Pietrzykowski, Rafa Twarowski, Holender Venture B.V. and For Your Solutions B.V did not own any of the company's shares prior to the above transactions Source text for Eikon:,,, ,,,, ,
