BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
July 15 Agroma SA :
* Reported on Thursday that Warsaw Court, following an application from Tirsped Sp. z o.o., decided to declare Agroma bankrupt
* The court did not specify the conduct of insolvency proceedings
* Agroma says it will file an appeal against the decision and will consider taking legal action against Tirsped
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.