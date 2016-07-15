July 15 Agroma SA :

* Reported on Thursday that Warsaw Court, following an application from Tirsped Sp. z o.o., decided to declare Agroma bankrupt

* The court did not specify the conduct of insolvency proceedings

* Agroma says it will file an appeal against the decision and will consider taking legal action against Tirsped

