July 15 Kcell :
* To increase its $15 million credit facility from Citibank
Kazakhstan JSC to $65 million within the framework of the
General Agreement on Contingent Obligations from September 17,
2015
* To change the terms of the agreement with Halyk Bank of
Kazakhstan JSC signed on September 24, 2013; the credit facility
has been increased to 42 billion Kazakhstan tenge ($123.83
million) from 30 billion tenge, while its term extended until
December 2, 2019
* Has extended the terms of its 17 billion tenge loan from
Kazkommertsbank JSC for twelve months starting from September
25, 2016
($1 = 339.1700 tenge)
