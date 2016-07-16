LONDON, July 16 Staff at Istanbul's Ataturk
airport hope to resume international departures soon, European
air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said early on Saturday.
All arriving flights are being diverted until then because
there is no room for any more aircraft at the congested airport
following the suspension of departures since 2031 GMT on Friday,
the agency said in a bulletin to airlines.
"Ataturk hope to re-commence international departures
shortly, but until they do, all inbound flights to Ataturk are
being diverted," Eurocontrol said, although the "situation is
unclear".
The Ankara air traffic control centre is operating
normally, it added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Catherine Evans)