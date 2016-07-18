BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Dase SA :
* Said on Friday that it ended its cooperation with mBank regarding running partnership branches
* Has been working over 4 months on a new financial product, plans to present it to public by the end of July
