* SolarCity raises $345 million to finance new solar
projects
* Financing facilities cover capital cost of new equipment
and installations
* Also expanded its existing debt aggregation facility to
$760 million, an increase of $110 million
* SolarCity corp says added two new lenders to facility,
which accounted for $70 million of $110 million upsize
* Expanded its Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC)
financing facility to accept five years of hedged SRECs
* SolarCity's capital markets team has raised more than $1.5
billion in project financing to date in 2016
