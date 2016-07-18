MOSCOW, July 18 A firm owned by Russian
businessman Said Kerimov has offered to buy Onexim Group's 17.02
percent stake in aluminium giant Rusal, Interfax news
agency reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the
situation:
* Interfax reports that a firm owned by Said Kerimov, son of
Russian senator and businessman Suleiman Kerimov, has offered to
buy out the 17.02 percent stake in aluminium giant Rusal
held by Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group
* Onexim declined comments to Reuters
* Interfax reports the offer was sent last week and that no
response was received
* Market valuation of Onexim's stake in Rusal just below
$900 million
* Rusal's main shareholder is En+, controlled by Oleg
Deripaska, which holds a 48.1 percent stake
- Source: bit.ly/29QlF7z
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)