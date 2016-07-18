July 18 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* Els reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $210.1 million

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.75

* Executed rate lock agreements to obtain approximately $88.0 million in new mortgage loans from institutional lenders

* Expect to use proceeds from secured financing to retire various loans that mature in late 2016 and early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)