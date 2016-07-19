July 19 Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with Atlas Alpha Yield Fund (Atlas) and Atlas Capital Markets (ACM) for the issue of Mondo TV bonds for up to 15 million euros ($16.61 million)

* To issue warrants in favour of Atlas for the total value of 8.7 million euros

* Sees to approve a new 5-year business plan by the end of October

($1 = 0.9031 euros)