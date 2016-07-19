July 19 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with Torino FC SpA for the sale of player Adem Ljajic for 8.5 million euros ($9.41 million) plus a bonus of up to 0.5 million euros on meeting certain sporting targets

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)