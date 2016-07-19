BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with Torino FC SpA for the sale of player Adem Ljajic for 8.5 million euros ($9.41 million) plus a bonus of up to 0.5 million euros on meeting certain sporting targets
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market