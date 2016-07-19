July 19 Bioton SA :

* Said on Monday that Cyprus-based Basolma Holding Limited has resigned from increasing its no. of votes in Bioton as stated on July 31, 2015, to no less than 30 pct and no more than 33 pct within the following 12 months

* Bimeda Holding (previously Bimeda Holding Ltd) is a unit of Luxembourg-based China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-Operation Fund SCS SICAV-SIF

