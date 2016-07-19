BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a deal with Australia-based HUSH Interactive LLC for the exclusive distribution of 'Shut Eye' game on Steam platform, iOS, Google Play and Xbox One
* The game's premiere is expected in Q3
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market