July 19 Electricite De France Sa
* Moody's says French wholesale electricity prices are
likely to remain between EUR30-35 per megawatt hour (MWh) in the
five years to 2021, absent a carbon price floor.
* Says Regulatory developments could bring extra generation
revenues from 2017. However, this is unlikely to fully mitigate
the structural challenges facing companies such as EDF.
* Says does not anticipate a significant change in the
country's fuel mix by 2020, and commodity prices are set to
remain weak over the foreseeable future.
