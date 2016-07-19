July 19 Electricite De France Sa

* Moody's says French wholesale electricity prices are likely to remain between EUR30-35 per megawatt hour (MWh) in the five years to 2021, absent a carbon price floor.

* Says Regulatory developments could bring extra generation revenues from 2017. However, this is unlikely to fully mitigate the structural challenges facing companies such as EDF.

* Says does not anticipate a significant change in the country's fuel mix by 2020, and commodity prices are set to remain weak over the foreseeable future.

