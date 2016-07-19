BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Blirt SA :
* Said on Monday that two of its projects has been selected for subsidising by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development(PARP)
* A project on liquid and lyophilized master mixes to be subsidised by 220,000 zlotys ($55,600), other one on production technology of three recombinant enzymes will get 312,640 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)