BRIEF-Spark New Zealand updates on Zero Commission NZ unsolicited offer
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
July 19 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Says resolved to agree on re-materialization of shares of Midas SA
* Says resolved to exclude shares of Petrolinvest SA from trade on regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the decision will become effective 30 days after the date on which it becomes final
* Says resolved to impose fine of 0.8 mln zlotys on Petrolinvest
Source - bit.ly/29XIE3p
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
* Reported a 51% year-on-year increase in net income at 103.24 million pesos for the first three months of 2017