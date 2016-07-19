BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Sapinda Investment S.A.R.L. sold aggregate of 18.5 million ordinary shares in capital of Buwog AG at 20.25 euros per share - bookrunnerFurther company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.