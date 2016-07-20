(Adds CEO comments, analyst, details)
July 20 Nordic telecom operator Telia
on Wednesday reported core profit just above expectations and
repeated its 2016 outlook, and said it saw early signs of market
stabilization in the region Eurasia which it is in the process
of exiting.
* Q2 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased 4.1
percent to SEK 6,389 million (6,136)
* CEO Johan Dennelind says nothing new to report about sale
of assets in region Eurasia, still sees exit this year
* Dennelind sees no big negative effect short-term from
planned Tele2 acquisition of TDC Sweden and
cable operator Com Hem's decision to focus on fiber to
single family homes
* Dennelind says still no forecast for when Swedish B2B
operations will grow revenues
* Telia says full year outlook is unchanged
* Says: "In region Eurasia the remaining operations were
still impacted by high competition and negative currency
ef-fects but we see some early signs of market stabilization."
* Says continues to work hard to solve our issues surrounding
Uzbekistan and to responsibly reduce our presence in region
Eurasia
* Writes down value of assets in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and
Afghanistan by 1 bln crowns in Q2
* Swedbank analyst Stefan Ward says stable report in line with
his expectations, sees no reason to change buy recommendation
for Telia shares
* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.3
billion, revenues at SEK 21.2 billion
* Repeats expects EBITDA from continuing operations,
excluding non-re-curring items, in local currencies, excluding
acquisitions and disposals, to be in line or slightly above the
level in 2015
* Says on track to reach the cost reduction target of SEK 2
billion run-rate by the end of 2017
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam)