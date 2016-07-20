(Adds CEO comments, share price, analysts)
July 20 Home appliance maker Electrolux
reported second-quarter operating earnings above
forecast and raised its outlook for the European market this
year, but shares fell as slower than expected sales in North
America weighed.
Shares in Electrolux, a rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp
, drop 4.5 pct vs a 0.9 pct rise in the Stockholm
blue-chip OMXS30 index.
Analysts cite weak sales in North America, worries over
raw material price effects in 2017 and investor repositioning
due to higher unofficial earnings expectations as possible
reasons for share drop.
Sales in North American business unexpectedly dropped,
with Q2 organic growth down 1.5 pct. Co cites decline in private
label sales, while sales under its own brands rose
Says expects private label sales to continue to be a drag
throughout the year.
Says now expects European market demand to grow by 2-4
pct in 2016
Co's April outlook was for Western European market to
grow by 2-3 pct in 2016 and the market in Eastern Europe by
approximately 2 pct
Says following Brexit referendum, outlook for UK demand
and British pound is uncertain
Electrolux CEO says: "we have seen mainly the UK
construction industry signalling they will be more cautious
going forward"
Electrolux CEO on Brexit: "Says in terms of regular retail
demand, we are not seeing as much of an impact at this stage"
Q2 operating profit increased to 1.56 bln SEK ($181
million) vs 921 mln SEK in year-ago quarter while sales dropped
to 30.0 bln SEK (31.4)
Reuters poll: Electrolux Q2 net sales were seen at 30.6
bln SEK, operating profit at 1.52 bln
Says four of six business areas achieved an operating
margin above its long-term group financial target of 6 pct
Q2 op margin at 5.2 pct vs mean forecast 5.0 pct.
Operating margin in North America at 6.5 pct vs forecast 5.8
pct, main reason for group profit beat
Says we expect market demand for appliances in North
America to grow by 4-5 pct in 2016 (unchanged from April
outlook)
Says we expect Latin American market to remain weak
also in second half of 2016
($1 = 8.6113 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)