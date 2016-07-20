(Adds CEO comments, share price, analysts)

July 20 Home appliance maker Electrolux reported second-quarter operating earnings above forecast and raised its outlook for the European market this year, but shares fell as slower than expected sales in North America weighed.

 Shares in Electrolux, a rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp , drop 4.5 pct vs a 0.9 pct rise in the Stockholm blue-chip OMXS30 index.

 Analysts cite weak sales in North America, worries over raw material price effects in 2017 and investor repositioning due to higher unofficial earnings expectations as possible reasons for share drop.

 Sales in North American business unexpectedly dropped, with Q2 organic growth down 1.5 pct. Co cites decline in private label sales, while sales under its own brands rose

 Says expects private label sales to continue to be a drag throughout the year.

 Says now expects European market demand to grow by 2-4 pct in 2016

 Co's April outlook was for Western European market to grow by 2-3 pct in 2016 and the market in Eastern Europe by approximately 2 pct

 Says following Brexit referendum, outlook for UK demand and British pound is uncertain

 Electrolux CEO says: "we have seen mainly the UK construction industry signalling they will be more cautious going forward"

 Electrolux CEO on Brexit: "Says in terms of regular retail demand, we are not seeing as much of an impact at this stage"

 Q2 operating profit increased to 1.56 bln SEK ($181 million) vs 921 mln SEK in year-ago quarter while sales dropped to 30.0 bln SEK (31.4)

 Reuters poll: Electrolux Q2 net sales were seen at 30.6 bln SEK, operating profit at 1.52 bln

 Says four of six business areas achieved an operating margin above its long-term group financial target of 6 pct

 Q2 op margin at 5.2 pct vs mean forecast 5.0 pct. Operating margin in North America at 6.5 pct vs forecast 5.8 pct, main reason for group profit beat

 Says we expect market demand for appliances in North America to grow by 4-5 pct in 2016 (unchanged from April outlook)

 Says we expect Latin American market to remain weak also in second half of 2016

