ZURICH, July 20 Swiss prosecutors on Wednesday
said they were helping their counterparts in the United States
in an investigation into cash allegedly stolen from the
Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) gave the
update after the U.S. Department of Justice said it had filed
civil lawsuits to seize assets worth more than $1 billion,
allegedly stolen from the fund, which was overseen by Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
The Swiss OAG on Wednesday said it took note of the
announcement by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch earlier on
Wednesday about an "international conspiracy to launder funds
misappropriated from 1MDB."
"The OAG confirms that a U.S. mutual legal assistance
request is being currently executed," the OAG said in a
statement.
"In the frame of its current criminal proceeding, the OAG has
also sent mutual legal assistance requests to different
countries, including the USA," it added.
The Swiss opened their own criminal proceedings in August
2015 against two formal officials of the fund on a string of
corruption charges. Their investigation has since been extended
to other officials and the BSI bank.
