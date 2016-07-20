July 20Bioton :
* Reported on Tuesday that it signed agreement on
terminating any previous contracts with BIOTEC OOO and its two
units, including contracts on production, exclusive
distribution, marketing and sale of company's product used in
treatment of diabetes on the territory of Russia
* Says signed cooperation agreement with Pharmasyntez-Tyumen
and its units on production, exclusive distribution, marketing
and sale of its products on the territory of Russia, Kazakhstan
and Kyrgyzstan
* Estimated minimum turnover resulting from the agreement
with Pharmasyntez-Tyumen is $1.5 million in 2016, $2 million in
2017, $4 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019
