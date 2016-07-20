July 20 Tupperware Brands Corp :
* Tupperware Brands reports second quarter 2016 results;
sales comparison up sequentially
* Q2 sales down 4% in dollars and up 3% in local currency
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 sales $564.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 USD sales growth versus prior year down 2
percent - down 1 percent
* For FY, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up
6 or 7% in local currency) in Tupperware North America
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS in the range $4.18 - $4.28
* Sees FY 2016 EPS excluding items in the range $4.25-$4.35
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 USD sales growth versus
prior year up 1% to up 3%
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 GAAP EPS excluding items
$0.94 to $0.99 per share
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 EPS excluding items $0.77
to $0.82
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $2.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $517.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $559.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
