July 20 Tupperware Brands Corp :

* Tupperware Brands reports second quarter 2016 results; sales comparison up sequentially

* Q2 sales down 4% in dollars and up 3% in local currency

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 sales $564.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 USD sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent - down 1 percent

* For FY, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 6 or 7% in local currency) in Tupperware North America

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS in the range $4.18 - $4.28

* Sees FY 2016 EPS excluding items in the range $4.25-$4.35

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 USD sales growth versus prior year up 1% to up 3%

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 GAAP EPS excluding items $0.94 to $0.99 per share

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 EPS excluding items $0.77 to $0.82

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $517.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $559.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S