BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group signs agreement to buy hospital
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
July 21 Roche
* Roche ceo schwan says brexit impact is limited, uk accounts for less than 3 percent of sales
* Ceo says 3 out of 4 of gazyva readouts have been positive, including in the most important indication, have seen very positive progress in hematology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24