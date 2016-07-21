BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group signs agreement to buy hospital
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
July 21 Medcom Tech SA :
* Said early on Thursday it has formalized a loan of 3.5 million euros ($3.86 million) from a Finish investment fund Certior Credit Opportunities Fund Ky
* Loan is due in seven years, has two years of grace period and will be paid out in two tranches: 1.9 million euros payable now and 1.6 million euros deliverable not sooner than after three months
* Among the conditions of the loan, Medcom Tech is obliged to limit dividend payments until 2020
* To use the loan to finance growth in Portugal, Italy, Dominican Republic and Serbia
Source text: bit.ly/2ae36fk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24